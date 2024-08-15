71,090 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.06% of LendingClub as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 617.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 228,684 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 221,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Up 1.8 %

LC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 920,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,831. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

Insider Activity

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,179,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $36,257.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,463 shares of company stock worth $240,602. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.