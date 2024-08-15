724 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $148,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,139. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,277.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

