7,449 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.61. 2,196,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.