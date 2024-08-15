8,475 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,541. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

