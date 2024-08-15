8,724 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 418,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 136,369 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

