982 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 197,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 201,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 75,830 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 70,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,502,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,523. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.81.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

