A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $64.14 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 100,431.5% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,848,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

