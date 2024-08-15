Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.40 and last traded at $108.35. Approximately 888,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,007,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

