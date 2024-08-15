Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW) Short Interest Up 107.1% in July

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Able View Global Stock Performance
Shares of ABLVW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.
Able View Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Able View Global
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Able View Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Able View Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.