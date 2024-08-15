Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW) Short Interest Up 107.1% in July

Able View Global Inc. (NASDAQ:ABLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Able View Global Stock Performance

Shares of ABLVW stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Able View Global has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.13.

Able View Global Company Profile

Able View Global Inc operates as brand management partners of beauty and personal care brands in China. Its brand management services encompass various segments of the brand management value chain, including strategy, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer services, overseas logistics, and warehouse and fulfilment.

