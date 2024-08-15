Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Absci has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $463.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,059.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABSI. KeyCorp cut their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

