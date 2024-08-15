Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 7,526 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 55.9% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 35,765 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.0% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,196 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $382,000. 66.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.