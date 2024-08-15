Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $3,740,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 3,808,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.