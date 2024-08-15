Abundance Wealth Counselors Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $669,326,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in McKesson by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after purchasing an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 340,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,510,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.79.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 12,752 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $7,116,763.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,886.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $7.42 on Thursday, reaching $545.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,650. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $404.72 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

