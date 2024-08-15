Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $886,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Target were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT traded up $5.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.67. 4,635,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,366. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

