Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $1.01 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,418,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,732. The company has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

