Abundance Wealth Counselors Trims Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 9.8% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 204,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,394,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,933,000 after buying an additional 136,194 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 430,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.