Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACHV stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.49. 37,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,577. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

