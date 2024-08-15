Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,581. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

