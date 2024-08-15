Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,581. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
About Achilles Therapeutics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Achilles Therapeutics
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.