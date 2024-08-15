Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Announces Earnings Results

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Aclarion had a negative net margin of 10,246.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,554.98%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of Aclarion stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 266,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,694. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Aclarion in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock.

Aclarion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.