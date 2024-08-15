Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ABOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,523. The firm has a market cap of $159.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.11. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a current ratio of 30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Acumen Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

