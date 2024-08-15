Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.20), Zacks reports.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
ADIL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.97. 159,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,645. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
