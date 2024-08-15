Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Adicet Bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.43. 37,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACET. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

