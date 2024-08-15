ADTRAN (ADTN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ: ADTN) recently:

8/14/2024 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – ADTRAN had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2024 – ADTRAN had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2024 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2024 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/17/2024 – ADTRAN was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – ADTRAN was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ADTRAN Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,320. The company has a market capitalization of $399.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ADTRAN by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

