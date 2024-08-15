Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 50.1% in July

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the July 15th total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Advent Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

ADN stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

