AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 1,775 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 10,950,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,083,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.