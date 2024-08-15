AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 10,970 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEY. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.17. The company had a trading volume of 157,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,727. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

