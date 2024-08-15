AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 223 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.32. 2,603,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

