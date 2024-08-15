AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 2,500 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 305.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 475,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,915. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

