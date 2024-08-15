AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 317 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,078. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $110.51 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.