AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,220 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SPMD traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 658,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,287. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.