AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 33 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock traded up $38.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.81. 3,722,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.18. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.17 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

