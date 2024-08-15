AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPR. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $240,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28.2% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.