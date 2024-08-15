AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 290,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,532. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.