AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,490,656. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

