AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

