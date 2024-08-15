AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,268 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,623 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $92.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

