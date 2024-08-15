AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

