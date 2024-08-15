AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.88. 2,549,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

