AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 992 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,069,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $18,268,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE CAG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Conagra Brands

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.