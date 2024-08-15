AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.89. 458,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,718. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.23.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

