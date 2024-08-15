aelf (ELF) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $284.22 million and $17.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,341,687 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

