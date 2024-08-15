Aevo (AEVO) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

Aevo (AEVO) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $288.78 million and approximately $36.29 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,408,770.7383884 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.35233975 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $30,652,639.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

