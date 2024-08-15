Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 51,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 129,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

