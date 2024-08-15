Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Reduced by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

A stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 422,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on A. Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.