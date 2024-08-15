Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.25 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.8% per year over the last three years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $152.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADC. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agree Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.