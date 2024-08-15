Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance
AIMAU stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.60.
About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aimfinity Investment Corp. I
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.