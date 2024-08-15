Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

AIMAU stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.60.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

