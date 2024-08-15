Aion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $280.04 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $280.04 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007883 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

