AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.67% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BOS. CIBC lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.55.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,500.00. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.
