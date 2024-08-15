Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.77) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

AKRO stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 30.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,469,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $64,093.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,469,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.