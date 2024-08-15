Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 8.6% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.28. 150,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 652,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Alector Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 71.80% and a negative net margin of 125.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alector news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $33,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $245,586. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 12.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 211.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alector by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

